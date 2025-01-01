COMMITMENT: 2025 guard Bryce James announces pledge to Arizona

Earlier in the non-conference, Bryce took an unofficial visit to Arizona as the Wildcats faced off against Duke in what was a AP Poll Top 15 showdown.

Bryce is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, who brother Bronny James is already in the league and playing with their father for the Los Angeles Lakers.

As everyone welcomes in the new year, Arizona athletics received its first commitment of the 2025 calendar year which goes to the men's basketball team as Tommy Lloyd and his staff land a commitment from three-star guard Bryce James , who announced his decision Wednesday morning on Instagram.

Out of Sierra Canyon High School in California, Bryce is a 6-foot-4, 165-pound shooting guard that picked the Wildcats over offers from Ohio State, USC, Notre Dame and Duquesne among others.

While Lloyd has been the head coach at Arizona, the program has been known for developing players and putting guys into the NBA. Although, Bryce has talent, he isn't the high-level recruit that LeBron and Bronny have been in the past.

The 2025 recruiting class for Arizona is shaping up to be one of the best Lloyd has had during his time in the desert. Right now, the Wildcats sit at 28th with five-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed and now the addition of Bryce.

However, the two names to keep an eye on are in-state five-star forward Koa Peat and five-star guard Brayden Burries still to make their decisions on where they will be playing college hoops.

Arizona is heavily involved with both prospects and are hoping to land both of them for the 2025 class. Peat would be the the catch of the class for the Wildcats with him sitting at No. 8 nationally.

