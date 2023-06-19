Content Loading

Arizona has been on a tear Monday after a successful visit weekend in Tucson, and Monday evening the Wildcats added their sixth commitment of the day when three-star Texas defensive lineman Jaedon Langley announced his choice. The Forth Worth-Boswell standout recruit picked UA over offers from Texas Tech, Utah, SMU, Memphis, North Texas, and UTSA among others. He recently camped at TCU but made it out to UA for an official visit over the weekend sealing his commitment.