COMMITMENT: 2024 Texas DL Jaedon Langley headed to Arizona
Arizona has been on a tear Monday after a successful visit weekend in Tucson, and Monday evening the Wildcats added their sixth commitment of the day when three-star Texas defensive lineman Jaedon Langley announced his choice.
The Forth Worth-Boswell standout recruit picked UA over offers from Texas Tech, Utah, SMU, Memphis, North Texas, and UTSA among others. He recently camped at TCU but made it out to UA for an official visit over the weekend sealing his commitment.
The Wildcats have now added nine commitments since the beginning of June and have 13 overall in the class. The program has made a recent run on adding commitments for the trenches with six of its nine June commitments being players who are expected to either play along the defensive line or offensive line.
Langley is the latest defensive lineman to join that position group alongside Tucson-Salpointe star Keona Wilhite, who also announced his commitment to UA on Monday, fellow Texas defensive lineman Eduwa Okundaye and California defensive tackle Kaho Tuihalamaka.
Langley had a productive junior season at Boswell as he finished the year with 65 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss, to go with 6.5 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries. The new Arizona commit also blocked a punt and forced a fumble to go with a fumble recovery as a junior.
Overall, he has accounted for 137 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks during his two seasons on varsity.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)