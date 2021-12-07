COMMITMENT: 2022 Utah-based OL recruit Jacob Reece headed to Arizona

One of Arizona's top remaining targets in the 2022 class has decided to join the Wildcats. Salt Lake City-Brighton offensive lineman Jacob Reece was offered by UA late in the season when he was committed to Utah State. In the time that followed, UA's coaches made him a priority and had him on campus for an official visit late in the year when the Wildcats hosted Utah.

Shortly after that trip Reece backed off his pledge to the Aggies. The Wildcats had an in-home visit with Reece recently, and Tuesday he ended the wait by announcing his decision to play at Arizona.

The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman played left tackle during his senior season at Brighton and adds to a solid incoming group up front for UA that includes in-state lineman Grayson Stovall and Hawaii-based lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

Reece has become a priority target for head coach Jedd Fisch, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll and the UA staff as of late. Fisch recently mentioned that offensive line was an important position of need for the program, so adding Reece certainly will help add some depth to a group that needs it.

As the Wildcats move into the future the success of the team will be largely dependent on the success of the offensive line. UA is losing starting center Josh McCauley, who just finished up his senior season, plus several members of the starting group are nearing the end of their careers as well.

Arizona has to make progress with its depth and talent along the offensive line, and Reece could end up as a key piece to the unit in the years to come.

Carroll and the Wildcats are likely not finished adding recruits for the offensive line in the 2022 class as current San Diego commit Drew Azzopardi has been another priority target for the Wildcats in recent weeks.

UA now has 16 commitments in its 2022 class and is ranked No. 39 overall in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings after the addition of Reece to the group. Arizona currently sits in the third position among Pac-12 programs trailing only Stanford and Oregon.

The Wildcats' 2022 class is now evenly split between offensive and defensive prospects with offensive and defensive linemen making up nearly half the class up to this point.

Want to talk more about Arizona's newest commitment? Join us on the premium message boards!