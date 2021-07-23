COMMITMENT: 2022 Bay Area DB Zeke Berry picks Arizona

Arizona landed one of its most significant commitments under new head coach Jedd Fisch after California defensive back Zeke Berry picked the Wildcats over a host of other notable offers Friday. The three-star recruit from De La Salle High School in the Bay Area decided to commit to UA after taking an official visit to Tucson last month.

He also visited Pittsburgh, Oregon State and his local college, Cal. Oregon, UCLA, Louisville, Utah, Arizona State, Minnesota and Tennessee are some of the other schools on Berry's offer list.

The 5-foot-11 standout defensive back also plays offense and has recently shown an ability to impact the game on offense as a receiver as well. Should he remain on defense it is likely that Berry would be used in a variety of ways because of his size and skill set.

The most likely scenario is that he ends up as a hybrid player for the Wildcats as a potential option at the "viper" position in Don Brown's defense that would allow him to play safety and linebacker at Arizona.

"I can play man to man coverage," Berry previously said about his diverse skill set. "I can play zone coverage, and I can also come down to the linebacker position. ... I can cause a problem for the offense whenever I’m in either one of those positions."

Berry is the seventh commitment for Arizona since the middle of June, and he is the 13th prospect to give the program his pledge in the 2022 class. The Wildcats have remained mostly balanced throughout the cycle, but four of the last five commits are expected to contribute on the defensive side of the ball for UA.

The arrival of Fisch and his new staff in Tucson has signaled a return to heavily recruiting California for the Wildcats after much of the focus under the previous staff was on building through Texas.

Six of Arizona's current commits are from California with half being from the northern portion of the state and the other half calling Southern California home.

