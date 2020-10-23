Commit close-up: 2021 TE Colby Powers
As the football season continues in some parts of the country this fall we will next take a closer look at a prospect who started his senior season in a big way. Arizona tight end commit Colby Powe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news