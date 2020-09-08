Commit close-up: 2021 DE Ja'Marian Peterson
Arizona has done so well recruiting the 2021 class that the coaching staff has already started to focus more of its attention on the next group. The Wildcats already have 22 members of the current ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news