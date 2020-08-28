GOAZCATS - Colleagues, admirers reflect on the life of Lute Olson

Colleagues, admirers reflect on the life of Lute Olson
Lute Olson didn't just impact the lives of his players over the course of his career at Arizona. The Hall of Fame coach became a mountain of a figure in Tucson and across college basketball. As the news of his death at age 85 began to spread Thursday evening many of the people he impacted along the way through his career as a college basketball coach flooded social media.
From fellow coaches, to former staff members, broadcasters and even players who never even suited up for the Wildcats there are many people from different backgrounds that want to make it clear that Olson impacted their lives as well.
Mike Candrea, longtime Arizona softball coach
Amazing coach and proud to call him a friend and mentor! Rest In Peace Coach and my thoughts and prayers are with the Olson family! pic.twitter.com/8keu2jQaeC— Mike Candrea (@CoachCandreaUA) August 28, 2020
Adia Barnes, Arizona women's basketball coach
Rest In Peace Lute Olson.I remember when I was a player I would watch him coach, and he had an amazing gift. Everyone loved him, he built a dynasty.— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) August 28, 2020
When I came back here to coach, Kelly and Lute supported, loved and believed in me. He will always have special place in my ❤️😭. pic.twitter.com/Zga2abGELp
Chuck Cecil, Arizona football senior defensive analyst/former UA football player
🙏🏼 Legendary coach, man, father, husband, friend, mentor, teacher, golfer & forever one of the greatest Wildcats of all time. #LuteOlson Rest In Peace.— Chuck Cecil (@chuckcecil26) August 28, 2020
His 1st year was my 1st year @AZATHLETICS . He lives on in the multitude of people he inspired, including me. 💔 #BearDown
Adam Cohen, Stanford associate head coach/UA alum & former Olson staff member
RIP Coach O. Thank you for giving me my start in coaching and allowing me to grow under your watch. It was truly an honor to learn from you. pic.twitter.com/NmFyAeoyDy— Adam Cohen (@coachadamcohen) August 28, 2020
Lance Briggs, Arizona football player (1999-2002)
One time for Lute Olson. University of Arizona legend!!! #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JEkNCmKdQA— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 28, 2020
Brandon Sanders, Arizona football player (1992-95)
True icon & one of the most down to earth people I called my Wildcat Family. I remember being excited he called me by my 1st name while in the weight room one day.. his great smile & words that day still sit in my heart.. Rest in Heaven Coach O.. BearDownAlways Wildcat4Ever 💔😥 pic.twitter.com/pPipuV5DIQ— Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) August 28, 2020
Roy Williams, North Carolina head coach
Roy Williams on the death of Lute Olson: pic.twitter.com/f6l05p1AcZ— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) August 28, 2020
Gary Payton, Oregon State guard (1986-900)/NBA Hall of Famer
We’ve lost a great coach tonight the #Legendary #LuteOlson 🙏🏾Your legacy will live on forever. It was a pleasure competing against you #ThankYou for being a great general @uarizona You will truly be missed #RIPLuteOlson #beardown #tucson #universityofarizona #LegendsNeverDie 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OHVwNvbFnm— GARY PAYTON (@GaryPayton) August 28, 2020
Shaun Livingston, former NBA player
Coach Lute Olson was THE MAN! Growing up Watching guard play at Arizona made me want to play there someday. Rest Easy Coach 🙏🏽— Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) August 28, 2020
Isaiah Thomas, NBA player/Washington alum
Always wanted to play for Lute Olson!!! RIP to a real legend!— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 28, 2020
Steve Lavin, UCLA basketball coach (1991-2003)
Thoughts & prayers go out for Coach Lute Olson & his family during this most difficult time. @APlayersProgram 🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/KhVKethISd— Steve Lavin (@SteveLavin64) August 26, 2020
Mark Fox, Cal basketball head coach
Our thoughts are with Lute Olson's loved ones, @AZATHLETICS and @APlayersProgram as we mourn the loss of a legend. pic.twitter.com/YdqBXR5rKI— Cal Basketball (@CalMBBall) August 28, 2020
UCLA basketball
Our thoughts are with the family of Coach Lute Olson and @AZATHLETICS. pic.twitter.com/2ezpJD7ht0— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) August 28, 2020
Arizona State basketball
Prayers and thoughts to the @APlayersProgram and @AZATHLETICS family. RIP to a basketball legend who impacted so many. pic.twitter.com/F0klSAajyF— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) August 28, 2020
New Mexico basketball
On behalf of our program, we want to extend our condolences to the family of Coach Lute Olson, and everyone associated with @APlayersProgram. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers.— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) August 28, 2020
📸| @ABQJournal #EveryonesALobo x #BearDown pic.twitter.com/36CB1RIwG8
Oregon basketball
A great coach not only inspires his own team, but also brings out the best in his opponents. RIP to Pac-10 legend Lute Olson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, @APlayersProgram and @AZATHLETICS.#GoDucks #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/dHrn20j4cM— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) August 28, 2020
Utah basketball
Our thoughts are with the Olson Family, @aplayersprogram & @AZATHLETICS. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/UsrVUTGGhq— Utah Basketball🏀 (w/ 😷) (@UtahMBB) August 28, 2020
USA Basketball
USA Basketball mourns the loss of coaching icon Lute Olson.— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 28, 2020
With a roster of collegiate athletes, Coach Olson led the U.S. to the 1986 @FIBAWC gold medal - our first World Cup title in 32 years.
We send our condolences to the Olson family & @APlayersProgram community. pic.twitter.com/vQHiUbigkV
Ryan Hansen, Arizona radio broadcaster/former Olson staffer
28 years ago, I became a student-manager for @APlayersProgram. 13 years of working for the team and I can truly say this man was one-of-a-kind. A HOF Coach and a HOF person. Coach O - you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/SPRYhXlinV— Ryan Hansen 🦏 (@uaryno) August 28, 2020
Brian Jeffries, Arizona play-by-play broadcaster
In my 40 years in Tucson no person has done more for this city than Lute Olson. It went beyond victories and championships. He galvanized this community with his dignity and genuine love for his players and all who knew him. His influence will be with us forever.— Brian Jeffries (@catspbp) August 28, 2020
Dan Hicks, NBC sportscaster/Arizona alum & Tucson native
I was a young sportscaster working my 1st job out of school in my hometown of Tucson when Lute Olson showed our entire city what winning and doing it with class and integrity were all about. His impact on me and @AZATHLETICS will never be forgotten. #beardown forever Lute #RIP— Dan Hicks (@DanHicksNBC) August 28, 2020
Dave Pasch, ESPN announcer
Waking up in Orlando to the sad news of the passing of Lute Olson. I always looked forward to seeing him in Tucson. He came by every single game with a big smile on his face to tell me to keep giving it to Bill 😂. He was a tremendous coach, gentleman & leader in the community.— Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) August 28, 2020
Tim Brando, Fox Sports broadcaster
U couldn’t meet a finer man in CBB than Lute Olson.His career @IowaHoops impeccable & when he left for Arizona they weren’t very good. He grew up with and played in North Dakota at the same time as Roger Maris and LSU legend Dale Brown. An honor to have known him. Gifted man🙏RIP https://t.co/mpclDEgHji— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 28, 2020
