GOAZCATS - Colleagues, admirers reflect on the life of Lute Olson

Lute Olson didn't just impact the lives of his players over the course of his career at Arizona. The Hall of Fame coach became a mountain of a figure in Tucson and across college basketball. As the news of his death at age 85 began to spread Thursday evening many of the people he impacted along the way through his career as a college basketball coach flooded social media.

From fellow coaches, to former staff members, broadcasters and even players who never even suited up for the Wildcats there are many people from different backgrounds that want to make it clear that Olson impacted their lives as well.