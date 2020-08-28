 GOAZCATS - Colleagues, admirers reflect on the life of Lute Olson
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-28 15:30:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Colleagues, admirers reflect on the life of Lute Olson

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Lute Olson didn't just impact the lives of his players over the course of his career at Arizona. The Hall of Fame coach became a mountain of a figure in Tucson and across college basketball. As the news of his death at age 85 began to spread Thursday evening many of the people he impacted along the way through his career as a college basketball coach flooded social media.

From fellow coaches, to former staff members, broadcasters and even players who never even suited up for the Wildcats there are many people from different backgrounds that want to make it clear that Olson impacted their lives as well.

Mike Candrea, longtime Arizona softball coach

Adia Barnes, Arizona women's basketball coach

Chuck Cecil, Arizona football senior defensive analyst/former UA football player

Adam Cohen, Stanford associate head coach/UA alum & former Olson staff member

Lance Briggs, Arizona football player (1999-2002)

Brandon Sanders, Arizona football player (1992-95)

Roy Williams, North Carolina head coach

Gary Payton, Oregon State guard (1986-900)/NBA Hall of Famer

Shaun Livingston, former NBA player

Isaiah Thomas, NBA player/Washington alum

Steve Lavin, UCLA basketball coach (1991-2003)

Mark Fox, Cal basketball head coach

UCLA basketball

Arizona State basketball

New Mexico basketball

Oregon basketball

Utah basketball

USA Basketball

Ryan Hansen, Arizona radio broadcaster/former Olson staffer

Brian Jeffries, Arizona play-by-play broadcaster

Dan Hicks, NBC sportscaster/Arizona alum & Tucson native

Dave Pasch, ESPN announcer

Tim Brando, Fox Sports broadcaster

