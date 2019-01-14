Coleman could be key to Wildcats keeping their momentum
He didn't have the most points of the week and he didn't make the flashiest plays, but if not for a couple strong games from senior point guard Justin Coleman the Wildcats might have had a more dif...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news