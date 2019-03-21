Coleman could be key piece to UA's defense in 2019
Arizona wants some more help behind middle linebacker Colin Schooler who played a team-high 846 defensive snaps in the 2018 season. Schooler led the team in tackles and is vital to the success of t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news