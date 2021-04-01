GOAZCATS - Citadel transfer Kaiden Rice looking for the best fit

Citadel transfer Kaiden Rice looking for the best fit
Shooting comes at a premium in college basketball and 6-foot-7 and grad transfer Kaiden Rice sits third all-time in Citadel school history with 274 3-pointers made.
“I would say that I am a scorer with an emphasis on shooting the three. I have heard I play similarly to Klay Thompson because he is also a tall guard who can shoot the heck out of the ball, and also create a little as well,” Rice said.
Since putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Rice has been a hot commodity for schools across the country.
“I have been offered by Arizona, Butler, Duquesne, South Florida, William & Mary, UAB, Loyola-Chicago and Nevada,” Rice said, “I have heard from schools like Georgia, Southern Illinois, NC State, Kent State, CSU Bakersfield, James Madison, NC Central and Rice.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona: “Assistant coach David Miller is my lead recruiter. There is nothing like playing in the Pac-12. It’s one of the biggest stages that you can find, and where plenty of NBA players have sprouted from. I really like how they are telling me I would be used on the floor."
Butler: “Assistant coach Emerson Krampen is my lead recruiter. They are in the Big East, which is big-time basketball. They have some players that I have enjoyed battling against in the past and I love how I would be used in their system.”
Duquesne: “The first person to reach out to me from Duquesne was actually the head coach (Keith) Dambrot. While they are not in the Pac-12 or the Big East, the A10 is in that Power Six range, still high-level basketball. They run a system that I feel I could thrive in and they are right in the heart of Pittsburgh, with is sports central.”
South Florida: “Assistant coach (Larry) Dixon is recruiting me there. They are also in that Power Six situation being in the American Conference. You can’t live in a much better place than the palm trees and the 80-degree weather at the beach all year around. I have a great relationship with coach Dixon as he recruited me coming out of high school when he was at Georgia Southern. They also have a big emphasis on player development.”
William & Mary: “The coach recruiting me is assistant coach Mike Howland. The cool thing about this situation is that I would be able to play with my brother, Tyler Rice who will be a freshman there next season. They are looking for a 3-point scorer for their team next year so I would fit that role great.”
UAB: “Assistant coach Philip Pearson is the main recruiter for me here. They are in the Conference USA which is a pretty good conference traditionally. As soon as they called me they put a big emphasis on wanting me to come there and score the ball. Not necessarily just by the three, but in other ways as well.”
Loyola-Chicago: “Assistant coach Drew Valentine is the main one recruiting me. This team is in the Missouri Valley, which has established a huge winning tradition over the last few years. They called me right after winning a game to get to the Sweet 16, which is a huge stage to be on.”
Nevada: “Assistant coach Kory Barnett is the lead guy for me. They are in the Mountain West, which is also right there at that Power Six level and have established a winning tradition as well. They were all in from the jump and are emphasizing the kind of player I could become after playing with them.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I would say it’s a mix of everything, history, roster, playing time, relationship, location, level. I just have to figure out what means the most to me as I move along through this process, because at the end of the day I’m looking for the perfect fit. I have no leeway because I do only have one year let in college, so I have to get this decision right. I haven’t really come up with a time frame, I am just taking in what each school has to offer. I definitely do not want to rush this.”