GOAZCATS - Citadel transfer Kaiden Rice looking for the best fit

Since putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Rice has been a hot commodity for schools across the country.

“I would say that I am a scorer with an emphasis on shooting the three. I have heard I play similarly to Klay Thompson because he is also a tall guard who can shoot the heck out of the ball, and also create a little as well,” Rice said.

Arizona: “Assistant coach David Miller is my lead recruiter. There is nothing like playing in the Pac-12. It’s one of the biggest stages that you can find, and where plenty of NBA players have sprouted from. I really like how they are telling me I would be used on the floor."

Butler: “Assistant coach Emerson Krampen is my lead recruiter. They are in the Big East, which is big-time basketball. They have some players that I have enjoyed battling against in the past and I love how I would be used in their system.”

Duquesne: “The first person to reach out to me from Duquesne was actually the head coach (Keith) Dambrot. While they are not in the Pac-12 or the Big East, the A10 is in that Power Six range, still high-level basketball. They run a system that I feel I could thrive in and they are right in the heart of Pittsburgh, with is sports central.”

South Florida: “Assistant coach (Larry) Dixon is recruiting me there. They are also in that Power Six situation being in the American Conference. You can’t live in a much better place than the palm trees and the 80-degree weather at the beach all year around. I have a great relationship with coach Dixon as he recruited me coming out of high school when he was at Georgia Southern. They also have a big emphasis on player development.”

William & Mary: “The coach recruiting me is assistant coach Mike Howland. The cool thing about this situation is that I would be able to play with my brother, Tyler Rice who will be a freshman there next season. They are looking for a 3-point scorer for their team next year so I would fit that role great.”

UAB: “Assistant coach Philip Pearson is the main recruiter for me here. They are in the Conference USA which is a pretty good conference traditionally. As soon as they called me they put a big emphasis on wanting me to come there and score the ball. Not necessarily just by the three, but in other ways as well.”

Loyola-Chicago: “Assistant coach Drew Valentine is the main one recruiting me. This team is in the Missouri Valley, which has established a huge winning tradition over the last few years. They called me right after winning a game to get to the Sweet 16, which is a huge stage to be on.”

Nevada: “Assistant coach Kory Barnett is the lead guy for me. They are in the Mountain West, which is also right there at that Power Six level and have established a winning tradition as well. They were all in from the jump and are emphasizing the kind of player I could become after playing with them.”