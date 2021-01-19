GOAZCATS - Chuck Cecil, Ricky Hunley excited to return as coaches at Arizona

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch has assembled a staff of motivated coaches heading into his first season with the Wildcats. Two of the most intense and energizing members of the staff have deep ties to the program providing a source for their motivation. Safeties coach Chuck Cecil and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley are both members of the College Football Hall of Fame after having storied careers with the Wildcats.

Cecil was a standout walk-on safety who finished his career as one of the most accomplished UA players while Hunley was a highly-recruited player who lived up to his billing as one of the most talented players to ever play for the Wildcats.

Both went on to play and coach in the NFL, but there was a strong pull to return to Tucson and help the Wildcats reach its heights as a program. Cecil had that pull even when he was firmly planted as a defensive coordinator in the professional ranks.

"I actually had that conversation with my wife when I was the defensive coordinator for the Titans in Tennessee," Cecil recounted during a conversation with the media last week. "We'd been there nine years, 10 years whatever and doing well. I told her one night I said, 'You realize at some point I'm going back to the University of Arizona?' She looked at me like I was crazy.

"I just said, 'no, no, no I have to go back. I have to.' I had to, and I'm here. I'm happy to be here. I can't even tell you how excited."

Cecil likened his time as a player for the Wildcats to a fairytale with his goal now being to prepare the current players for the future while helping to restore some of the glory back to the Wildcats from his time on campus.

The UA alum has been part of the program in recent years as a senior defensive analyst under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. Being around the team certainly helped give Cecil some of the interactions that he wanted but there were plenty of limitations about how much he could impact the team in that role.

He will have have an even better opportunity to impact players directly and the same can be said for Hunley who has had the same kind of eagerness to become a coach at Arizona as Cecil has had.