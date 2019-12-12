Christian Koloko shows value in strong performance against Omaha
If not for an injury to senior forward Stone Gettings, freshman big man Christian Koloko might not have seen the floor as much as he has the last few games. In the grand scheme of things the reason...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news