Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
After a trip to the Coral Gables Regional in Year 1 under Chip Hale, the Arizona baseball team is looking to build off that showing heading into the 2023 season with a retooled roster. This season's team features a blend of several returners and some new players that have joined Wildcats through the transfer portal and a new freshman class.
The two biggest losses from last year's team are All-America catcher Daniel Susac and Tanner O'Tremba, both of whom were selected earlier this year in the MLB draft.
It will be Tommy Splaine and Cameron LaLiberte who figure to share time behind the plate with the departure of Susac.
Splaine saw time at catcher and first base — to go along with one relief appearance on the mound — as a freshman last year, hitting .271 with two home runs and 24 RBIs across 49 games with 47 starts. LaLiberte started eight games last year and hit .303 at the plate with four doubles.
One of the freshmen to keep an eye on is Mason White, who graduated from Salpointe Catholic right in Tucson and was uncommitted when Arizona hired Hale. It did not take long for the Arizona coach to offer White, and he put together an impressive showing all throughout fall.
