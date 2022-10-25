After a trip to the Coral Gables Regional in Year 1 under Chip Hale, the Arizona baseball team is looking to build off that showing heading into the 2023 season with a retooled roster. This season's team features a blend of several returners and some new players that have joined Wildcats through the transfer portal and a new freshman class.

The two biggest losses from last year's team are All-America catcher Daniel Susac and Tanner O'Tremba, both of whom were selected earlier this year in the MLB draft.

It will be Tommy Splaine and Cameron LaLiberte who figure to share time behind the plate with the departure of Susac.