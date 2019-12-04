Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith find their footing on Arizona's recent road trip
Arizona's freshmen have been getting plenty of attention this season. Zeke Nnaji put together a hot start while Nico Mannion and Josh Green have been consistent throughout the first month of the se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news