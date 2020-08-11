GOAZCATS - Chandler receiver Kyion Grayes is Arizona's first 2022 commit

The 2022 season is a long time away, especially after the news that the Pac-12 will be postponing its fall season, but Arizona received some good news for the future Tuesday night as in-state receiver Kyion Grayes decided to end his recruitment early and commit to the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Miami, Iowa State, Kansas and Michigan State in addition to Northern Arizona.

There has been a lot for recruits to think about this offseason with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic impacting so many facets of the current game and the future. Grayes took that into account when announcing his plans to pick the Wildcats despite the fact that he's only just now heading into his junior year.

"I know this is all very sudden and early in my recruitment process but with everything going on with COVID-19 we don't know what life will be like 1 to 2 years from now and my family and I feel that it is in our best interest to stay close to home so as of now I am committed to the University of Arizona," Grayes said in a message posted to Twitter that also included a show of appreciation for the programs that have recruited him up to this point.

Arizona has struggled to keep top talent home under head coach Kevin Sumlin but that has recently started to change with one key addition being 2021 running back Stevie Rocker Jr. who is part of the Tucson Turf seven-on-seven program that Grayes plays for as well.

The 6-foot-2 receiver caught 48 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns last season as a sophomore for the Wolves. Receiver has been a position the Wildcats have focused on under Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone with outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone being primarily responsible for recruiting and ultimately landing a commitment from Grayes Tuesday night.

The three-star prospect said he does plan on keeping his recruitment open meaning other programs will still have a chance to earn his commitment as the process moves ahead, but regardless his pledge is a good one for Arizona to open its 2022 class with.

