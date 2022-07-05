eighty-six games started, 1,196 points, 421 rebounds and a field goal percentage of 52%, those are the career stats for 6-foot-6 guard Cedric Henderson Jr., who has transferred from Campbell to Arizona to play for Tommy Lloyd and his staff.

While at Campbell, Henderson Jr. showed the country what he could do on the court in a game against blueblood Duke on the road at Camreon Indoor Stadium by dropping a double-double with an 18-point and 11-rebound performance.





"Cedric, we kind of got involved with a little bit later and I was just blown away by his charisma and personality," Lloyd said when asked about the incoming transfers. "When we really kind of started breaking down his film I was really impressed with his basketball IQ and impressed with his upside. He's kind of a late bloomer, and he had a good career Campbell and played in kind of the Princeton style system. So, I was really kind of impressed with this his basketball IQ how he moved without the ball and his ability to read the game."



