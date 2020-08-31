GOAZCATS - Cedric Dempsey, Dave Heeke discuss lasting impact of Lute Olson on Arizona

Every athletic director hopes to hit a home run with each hire he makes for a program. Cedric Dempsey had many. His most impactful was the move to bring Lute Olson over from Iowa back on March 29, 1983.

Olson went on to win nearly 600 games while in Tucson over a 24-year career with the Wildcats that included winning the National Championship in 1997 after an improbable run through the NCAA Tournament.

Dempsey helped set the table for Arizona to find its icon. Olson helped grow the program's national prominence and it remains one of the most well-known teams in the college basketball.

Olson died last Thursday at age 85 and Dempsey took some time this week to reflect on the life of the man who he hired back as a newcomer to Arizona back in 1983.

"June and I have been friends with Lute and his family for 37 years," Dempsey said. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, and we send our love and condolences to Kelly, the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"In thinking back over the hiring of Lute in 1983, I am reminded of the many years I followed his career. Finding the most appropriate coach at the right time is perhaps the most difficult job for an Athletics Director. So I always kept a short list of top prospects in each sport. I had followed Lute's career ever since he was at CSU Long Beach. He followed "Tark," who had left Lute with an outstanding team. When I was at the University of the Pacific, CSULB came to play UOP. At that time, UOP had a 52-game winning streak at home. That afternoon, prior to the game, the NCAA declared two CSULB All-American players ineligible. Despite this turmoil, Lute and his team defeated UOP by 24 points. Thereafter, I followed his career, and when I had the opportunity, I contacted him to assess his interest in the head coach position at the University of Arizona. In 1982, Lute had turned down USC, but, since he was always at the top of my list, in 1983, I decided to start with him when looking for a men's basketball head coach.

"I flew to Kansas City where Iowa, coached by Lute, was playing Villanova in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Fans may remember Villanova fouled as time ran out, putting Iowa's best player at the line to shoot two. If he made the first shot, the game would be tied. HE MISSED! But, he still had one more free throw to tie the game. Of course, I had mixed emotions. He also missed the second shot, which enabled me to interview Lute and family. The rest is history, as has been told by many of his former players and fans.

"I always felt the head basketball and football coaches were key to a cohesive staff. The University of Arizona was fortunate at that time to have Lute and Dick Tomey in those key roles, and it was a wonderful experience for all of us in McKale."