Arizona senior Kim Aiken Jr. played at Eastern Washington last season and reached the NCAA Tournament. He eventually made the decision to transfer to Washington State before ultimately ending up with the Wildcats for his final year of college basketball.

Aiken shined in his return to McKale Center as he scored 20 points and hit four 3-pointers in the team's annual Red-Blue Game last weekend.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski takes some time to chat with the California native about his adjustment to a new team, his expectations for the upcoming season plus his aspirations for the future.

Watch the full interview below.

•••