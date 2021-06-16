LAS VEGAS – AZ Compass Prep has a stacked roster and one of its key front court players is center Adrame Diongue, who has continued to see new interest come his way heading into the summer. The 7-footer was one of the standout players at the recent Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas as his stock continues to rise heading into the live evaluation period.

The native of Senegal now calls Arizona home, so he has gained plenty of interest from across the country. Creighton, TCU, Mississippi State and Texas Tech are some of the schools that have been involved while he has gained interest from numerous others.

The lanky big man showcased his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor at the Pangos All-American Camp. GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun took some time to chat with the rising senior about his development, the schools most in the mix and much more.

Watch the full video interview from the Pangos All-American Camp below.