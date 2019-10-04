News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 16:37:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cats Confidential: Arizona guard Max Hazzard

Riley Holman • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com video reporter
Riley Holman is a video reporter for GOAZCATS.com who has been part of the staff since 2018. Her role for the site includes team coverage of Arizona baseball, football and basketball.

In this episode of Cats Confidential, reporter Riley Holman sits down with Arizona guard Max Hazzard to talk about his decision to move from California to Arizona for his final year of college basketball in addition to his thoughts on the Wildcats this year, what he likes to do outside of playing hoops and going to school plus much more

