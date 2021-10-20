An NCAA issue kept Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa from having a complete freshman season with the Wildcats. This year is all set to play an entire season, and now he will have an expanded role as the current leader for the starting point guard job under new head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Kriisa has shown glimpses of his abilities but will have a greater opportunity to do so this season as he guides the team.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski recently sat down with the second-year player to discuss his continuing transition after moving across the globe from Europe to Tucson, his thoughts on this year's squad and much more.