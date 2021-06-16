LAS VEGAS — Forward Koa Peat has yet to play a high school basketball game, but he already has a handful of offers from college programs. The standout forward, who is planning to attend Perry High School in Gilbert, holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Texas and USC with others already interested as well.

Peat comes from an athletic family who are helping to prepare him for his career in high school and beyond. GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun caught up with him to discuss the process up to this point and much more.

Watch the full video interview from the recent Pangos All-American Camp where Peat was the lone 2025 prospect to earn an invite.