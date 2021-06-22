GLENDALE, Arizona — California wing Brady Dunlap is starting to gain more attention this summer as college coaches begin the process of building a connection with him. He has already started to see the interest from schools increase through the first week of the summer live period, and he has continued to hear from a number of coaches.

The 6-foot-6 wing is the son of Cal State Northridge basketball coach, Jeff Dunlap, so he has grown up around the game. He is using all that knowledge to separate himself as a prospect to watch in the rising junior class.

Arkansas, USC, San Diego State, Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount are just some of the programs that have already become involved with Dunlap. Arizona is another program that reached out to him and watched him during the first live period.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski took some time to chat with the 2023 prospect at the Section 7 tournament in Glendale at State Farm Stadium over the weekend to get some insight into his game and recruitment at this stage of the process.

Watch the full video interview with Dunlap below.