LAS VEGAS — 2022 center prospect Max Allen is beginning to gain some steam on the recruiting trail, and he will be one prospect a number of coaches watch this summer during the live period. Allen is a Las Vegas native who has been well traveled already. He recently finished up his season at Sierra Canyon in California but will be making the move to Arizona to play his final high school season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler.

Allen already has the attention of numerous programs across the country, and GOAZCATS.com reporter Kelly Horyczun caught up with Allen at the recent Pangos All-American Camp to discuss the schools involved.

Arizona is one program that has Allen on its radar, but there are several others keeping in contact with the 6-foot-8 post player.

Get to know the rising senior by watching the full video interview with Allen below.