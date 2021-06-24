GLENDALE, Arizona — DaRon Holmes was one of the most highly-recruited prospects in the 2021 class out west. He was a top priority for schools such as Arizona, Kansas, USC, Notre Dame, Marquette and Arkansas among others. Ultimately the Goodyear-Millennium standout forward picked Dayton.

However, the programs that missed out on Holmes will get a do-over as his younger brother, Cameron Holmes, is already emerging as potential high-level recruit heading into his freshman year of high school.

The 6-foot-5 guard took the floor with his brother's alma mater last weekend at the Section 7 event at State Farm Stadium, and he will again be in front of college coaches this weekend at the Section 7 Finals in Phoenix.

UA was one of the teams that kept an eye on the rising freshman, and he has other programs already interested as well.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski took some time to get to know Holmes, and you can watch the full introduction video with the 2025 prospect below.