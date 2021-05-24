High three-star 2022 receiver Shawn Miller is an Arizona native who used to play at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. He transferred to IMG Academy in Florida ahead of his junior season, but his home state program has continued to make him a priority.

Miller is set to make an official visit to Arizona next month, so GOAZCATS.com caught up with him to preview that trip and discuss his interest in the Wildcats. He also takes some time to talk about his recruitment overall and when he plans on making a decision.

Watch the full video interview with reporter Kelly Horyczun below.