SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — The linebacker position is an important one in Don Brown's defense, so Arizona has been active in the 2022 recruiting class offering and pursuing linebacker prospects. Among the group of linebacker recruits to currently hold an offer from the Wildcats is Las Vegas-Bishop Gorman standout outside linebacker Benjamin Hudson.

The 6-foot-1 prospect has continued to keep in contact with the UA staff after receiving an offer from tight ends coach and area recruiter Jordan Paopao back in March. Since then he has continued to see interest increase with offers from Stanford and UCLA as well.

GOAZCATS.com caught up with the rising senior to discuss where things stand overall in his recruitment plus get his thoughts on the new coaches at Arizona and much more.

Watch the full video interview with reporter Kelly Horyczun below.

