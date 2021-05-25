SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Linebacker is key in Don Brown's defense at Arizona, so it is no surprise that the position has become one the coaching staff has focused on in the 2022 class. California linebacker Eoghan Kerry picked up an offer from the Wildcats earlier in the spring, and he has continued to build a relationship with Brown and Arizona.

Kerry was one of the participants at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California over the weekend as he showcased his skills coming off a successful junior season at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Now that he is into the offseason Kerry is taking a stronger look at his recruitment with some upcoming visits already in the works this summer. GOAZCATS.com caught up with the three-star prospect to discuss his recruitment, Arizona's involvement and more.

Watch the full video interview with reporter Kelly Horyczun below.

***