SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — One of the Arizona legends who is part of the coaching staff under new head coach Jedd Fisch is College Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ricky Hunley. Since joining the staff earlier this year Hunley has continued to build relationships with prospects across the country as he helps UA put together its first full recruiting class under the new staff.

Among the recruits Hunley has been able to connect with is Chula Vista-Eastlake standout defensive end/outside linebacker Trey White. The California-based 2022 recruit holds offers from several programs, but Arizona is the lone Power Five school on his list.

GOAZCATS.com caught up with the versatile pass rusher at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California over the weekend to break down his recruitment and discuss his relationship with Hunley and the Wildcats.

Watch the full video interview with reporter Kelly Horyczun below.

