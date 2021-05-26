SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Defensive back and wide receiver TJ Hall has continued to stack offers this spring, but Arizona was the first Power Five program to enter the mix early in the year. Since then other programs such as Oregon State, UNLV, Colorado State, Nevada and San Jose State have also jumped into his recruitment with offers.

The 2022 recruit is starting to take a stronger look at his options with the summer approaching, so GOAZCATS.com took some time to catch up with the versatile two-way prospect at the Rivals Camp in Southern California over the weekend.

The rising senior at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, California discusses his connection with the Wildcats, what he's looking for in a college program plus much more.

Watch the full video interview with reporter Kelly Horyczun below.

***