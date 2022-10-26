Arizona women’s basketball have made many changes this past offseason through recruiting and the transfer portal, but have always found a place in its heart for fifth-year forward captain Cate Reese.

Reese, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree and 2021-22 AP All-America honorable mention will once again lead the new faced Wildcats in her final season after coming off a dislocated shoulder in February. She averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds a game last season and looks to improve alongside her new team.