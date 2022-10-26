Cate Reese looking forward for her last dance at Arizona
Arizona women’s basketball have made many changes this past offseason through recruiting and the transfer portal, but have always found a place in its heart for fifth-year forward captain Cate Reese.
Reese, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree and 2021-22 AP All-America honorable mention will once again lead the new faced Wildcats in her final season after coming off a dislocated shoulder in February. She averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds a game last season and looks to improve alongside her new team.
“This is Cate’s program, Cate’s been the face of this program for so long and I rely on her,” Coach Adia Barnes said.
Barnes mentioned Reese’s status so far in practice post-injury as they get ready for Thursday night’s season-opener.
“Cate is ahead of where I thought she would be with her shoulder,” Barnes said. “I think she’s doing really good, she’s a little limited, [she’s] in practice, working hard, looking good.
