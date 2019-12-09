Arizona's men's basketball team typically dominates the winter months, but Adia Barnes has the women's team on the rise coming off a WNIT championship last season. The Wildcats remain undefeated through nine games heading into the final nonconference home stand of the year. UA has games against Tennessee State and UC Santa Barbara coming up over the next couple weeks before the start of Pac-12 play that opens with Arizona State at the end of the month. Monday was another stepping stone day for the Wildcats as UA had one of its star players earn an important award plus the team moved up once again in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Cate Reese collects first Pac-12 Player of the Week award

Sophomore forward Cate Reese earned her first Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday when the list of weekly awards was released. The Texas native helped lead the Wildcats to victories over Monmouth and UTEP last week by averaging a double double in the two wins. She averaged 17.5 points and 14 rebounds in those games. This season Reese is averaging 14.3 points to go with nine rebounds for the Wildcats. She scored 19 points and grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds plus blocked three shots in the road victory over the Miners on Saturday to help UA earn a 54-43 victory. Reese is second in the Pac-12 with three double doubles this year. Arizona is now the first program this season to have more than one of its players earn a Pac-12 Player of the Week award after Aari McDonald won the award after the second week of the season when she helped the Wildcats take down then-No. 22 Texas on the road. Since that win in Austin, the Wildcats have continued to play impressive basketball with McDonald and Reese leading the way. The last time UA had two players earn a Pac-12 Player of the Week award in the same season was back in the 2004-05 season.

Get buckets. Get boards. Get awards. 🏅@cate_reese has been named #Pac12WBB Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points and 14 rebounds per game last week for @ArizonaWBB. ➡️ https://t.co/jQX0RZxj42 pic.twitter.com/xCcGGKgpRO — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 9, 2019

UA continues its climb up the rankings