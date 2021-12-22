Catching up with 2024 five-star Vyctorius Miller

LAS VEGAS – It’s not as though five-star sophomore Vyctorius Miller lacked exposure, but fresh off taking MVP honors at the 2021 Tarkanian Classic his name is as hot as it’s ever been. Miller, who already has a handful of high-major options, recently picked up an offer from Kansas and discussed where his recruitment stands with Rivals.com





ON WHAT’S NEW IN HIS RECRUITMENT

“I just talked to Syracuse not too long ago and I also picked up a Kansas offer, so things are going well.”

ON IF HE HAS A SYRACUSE OFFER

“No, they haven't offered yet.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM KANSAS

“They’re just telling me to keep up the good work, keep getting stronger and never be satisfied.”

ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS

“It’s a good program. Kansas is a blue blood and you don't have to say much else. Just that – a blue blood.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“UCLA is interested for sure and I don’t know who else off the top of my head.”

ON WHiCH OFFERS STAND OUT

“Not really anyone yet. All of my offers are good. I’m just happy and blessed.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

“For sure a winning program – that’s important. So that and how the coaching staff treats me when I go on a visit. I want to see how they treat the players they have on campus right now. too.”

ON WHAT STYLE OF PLAY SUITS HIM

“I feel like I want to play with unselfish players because I’m an unselfish player myself.”

ON IF HE HAS RELATIVES THAT PLAYED COLLEGE BASKETBALL

“Yeah, Romeo Miller is my cousin. He played at USC.”



