Cassidy: More NIL drama, KJ Evans and Ugonna Kingsley

The college basketball season is long over, the coaching carousel has stopped spinning and the deadline to enter the transfer portal without penalty has passed. Still, the headlines keep coming. This week in his column, Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy has a look at the busy week that was by covering more NIL firsts and a pair of developing recruiting stories.

This week in NIL madness

Antoine Davis (AP Images)

Arizona makes an offer to KJ Evans

KJ Evans (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

KJ Evans’ recent Arizona offer could be more impactful than some assume. I’d stop just short of calling the Wildcats the “leader” at this juncture, but it’s clear that they sit right beside Oregon at the top of the five-star forward’s recruitment for the time being. Next up is a visit to Indiana, but sources indicate that the Hoosiers remain a bit of a long shot to actually land Evans, who has a pair of high school teammates currently signed with Mike Woodson’s program. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has a strong relationship with Evans’ grassroots coaches at Team Durant, and Lloyd has a history recruiting skilled big men like Chet Holmgren, whom he lured to Gonzaga before leaving the school for his current post. The quickness with which Lloyd flew out to see Evans after extending a scholarship offer also resonated with the Montverde Academy star. There’s a long way to go here, but the way things are starting to sound, I’d be shocked if Evans landed anywhere outside of Eugene, Tucson or possibly Lexington.

Kentucky kicking the tires regarding Kingsley

Ugonna Kingsley (Rivals.com)