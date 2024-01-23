Bryant is a four-star recruit who is rated No. 31 overall in the 2024 class, according to Rivals. He is part of a recruiting class that has two other four-star recruits, guard Jamari Phillips and center Emmanuel Stephen , and ranks 12th nationally.

The last time Arizona has signees play in the event was when Josh Green and Nico Mannion participated in 2019.

This is the first time a player recruited by Tommy Lloyd at Arizona has been named a McDonald’s All-American

Earlier this month the California native scored 39 points for Corona Centennial High School in front of Lloyd and associate head coach Jack Murphy.

Being one of just 24 players named to the McDonald's All-American list holds a special place for the future Wildcats wing. His uncle Travon, who played at Missouri and is currently on the women's basketball staff at Cal, was also previously named as a participant in the prestigious all-star game.

The 2024 recruit acknowledged that with a post on social media Tuesday after the announcement was made.

Bryant is one of three players who will play in the Big 12 next season who made the list. Kansas signee Flory Bidunga and Baylor-bound guard Valdez Edgecombe, Jr. also will participate.

The McDonald's All-American Games will take place April 2 at Toyota Center in Houston.