 Can Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Flip Arizona DB Commit Zeke Berry?
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 17:16:57 -0500') }} football

Can Michigan Flip Arizona DB Commit Zeke Berry?

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Zeke Berry was one of many prospects nationally that made a summer a decision.

The three-star cornerback from national powerhouse Concord (Calif.) De La Salle made a few official visits and ultimately decided to award Arizona with a verbal commitment.

“I took a visit down there,” Berry said. “It was actually my first visit there, and it really felt like home. I really liked the school, the scheme and what they had to offer. I just thought everything about the program was a good fit.”

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
But that doesn’t mean his recruitment is over.

Berry took an unofficial visit to Cal over the weekend and is looking at making fall trips to both Michigan and Oregon State. Michigan recently entered the picture with an offer and immediately caught his attention.

