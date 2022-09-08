Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
The season opener against San Diego State arguably could not have gone any better for Arizona. The offense was clicking all game with quarterback Jayden de Laura looking the part of a successful signal caller in Jedd Fisch's offense. The offensive line did what it needed to do. The run game was established and Arizona was efficient in the red zone. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats put consistent pressure on Braxton Burmeister and the SDSU quarterbacks while holding off the running game and limiting the explosive big plays from the Aztecs.
That was last week though, and this is a new week against what should be a much tougher opponent with Mississippi State coming to Tucson on Saturday. The question becomes if the Wildcats can do it again against the Bulldogs, a team out of the SEC conference.
De Laura said after Saturday's win against SDSU that he felt the offense could have done even more than what it already did – 461 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
"It was good to get a win with these guys," he said. "All the hard work we put in in the offseason with the guys who have been on the team and what they have been through these past couple of years. Just to come out the first game and show what we can do, and we got a lot of stuff we left out on the field."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.