The season opener against San Diego State arguably could not have gone any better for Arizona. The offense was clicking all game with quarterback Jayden de Laura looking the part of a successful signal caller in Jedd Fisch's offense. The offensive line did what it needed to do. The run game was established and Arizona was efficient in the red zone. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats put consistent pressure on Braxton Burmeister and the SDSU quarterbacks while holding off the running game and limiting the explosive big plays from the Aztecs.

That was last week though, and this is a new week against what should be a much tougher opponent with Mississippi State coming to Tucson on Saturday. The question becomes if the Wildcats can do it again against the Bulldogs, a team out of the SEC conference.