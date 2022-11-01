Campus Roundup: Women's basketball wins its first game of season
While the Halloween spirit was in full force around Tucson; Arizona athletics put on an impressive display over the weekend with sports such as women's basketball opening its season with a blowout win and soccer winning both its matches. This week's addition of campus roundup takes a closer look at the Halloween weekend wins.
Women's basketball
A second round NCAA tournament exit left a sour taste in the Wildcats' mouths as new-look Arizona played in its first exhibition game of the season ana walked a way with an 86-63 win over West Texas A&M on Thursday night.
In her first game as a Wildcat since transferring from Arizona State, guard/forward Jade Loville shined in her first game in the red and blue leading the team with 20 points and adding four rebounds to her stat line.
"I think she's great, she's what I expected," head coach Adia Barnes said on Loville's performance. "Doesn't surprise me everything she did but I did challenge her to go to the rim more so I think she did a phenomenal job of getting lay ups, Jade never gets lay ups. She didn't even get lay ups when she had 30 something points against us last time when she was at ASU. She takes pull up jumpers I think a couple of them even went in and out so she could have been 12-for-18. She was 10-for-18, it's a good amount of shots but it's also a good percentage so she's a shooter, she's got a beautiful jumper that she rises up on not a lot of women in the country have that. She's gonna take shots and she's gonna make shots and like I said, she's efficient, she's experienced, she plays hard and her defense is improving improving so I thought she had a good game."
Loville's big game sparked a chain reaction with the newcomers as freshmen Kailyn Gilbert and Paris Clark excelled off the bench dropping 10 and 11 points respectively and making up two of the four Wildcats to score double digit points in the game. Returning star Cate Reese scored 13 points in her return to action following offseason shoulder surgery.
"I think Cate was great, I think she was solid I mean she played the second most minutes," Barnes said on Reese. "I thought she was good, I thought some shots faded away a little bit got some double teams could have passed them out but, I thought everybody had a little bit of that. It looks like she never missed a beat. She doesn't look like she is out with injury. I think she played a really good game. She had two blocked shots, she had zero turnovers so in 24 minutes I think that is a solid game. She doesn't look like she came off injury so I'm proud of her."
Player of the game for Arizona goes to Loville for her impressive debut.
Soccer
Approaching the end of the season, Arizona (8-6-3, 5-4-1 Pac-12) kept the momentum going with wins over both Oregon schools beating Oregon State 3-2 on Thursday and Oregon 4-1 on Sunday.
After going down 1-0 early after an Oregon State goal in the fourth minute, the Wildcats responded with a goal in the 10th minute of play from Iliana Hocking assisted by Jordan Hall.
Arizona quickly put the game out of hand following a Nicole Dallin penalty kick goal in the 16th minute and her again putting the ball in the net in the 29th minute.
Defensively, it was a very physical game with the Wildcats being awarded five yellow cards including Megan Chalf getting a red card in the 30th minute ultimately putting them down a player.
Player of the game for the Oregon State match goes to Dallin for her multi goal performance that ended up being the deciding factor in the victory.
Returning to action on Sunday against Oregon, Arizona took care of business once again cruising to a 4-1 victory and making it four straight games without a loss.
After going up 2-0 thanks to a Dallin goal in the 21st minute and a Hall goal in the 32nd minute, the Wildcats gave themselves a cushion for most of the match only allowing one goal and scoring two more goals in the second half.
After a highly carded game against Oregon State, Arizona had a clean game despite picking up 11 fouls and were able to only hold Oregon to three shots on goal.
Player of the game for the Oregon game goes to Hall for her two goals that helped the Wildcats cruise past the Ducks
Volleyball
Coming off of two straight losses, Arizona (13-10, 3-9 Pac-12) split against the Oregons falling to Oregon 3-1 while beating Oregon State 3-2.
Splitting the first two sets (18-25, 25-19) Arizona fell in the final two sets (20-25, 24-26) and were ultimately outplayed by an Oregon team that is now ranked No. 16 in the nation. Sofia Maldonado Diaz led the way for the Wildcats recording 17 kills as well as 17.5 points.
With a loss to Oregon, the Wildcats came out with revenge on their minds beating Oregon State in five sets and having two players record 22 kills, something not accomplished by Arizona since 2016.
Maldonado Diaz and Jaelyn Hodge were the top kill leaders in the game and their 22 kills also made way for both of them to lead the game in points scored with 24 and 25 points scored respectively.
With the win, the Wildcats get the season sweep on the Beavers. Player of the game for the Oregon game goes to Maldonado Diaz while her, alongside Hodge, are the players of the game for the Oregon State match.
Softball
Kicking off fall ball with a dominating 25-0 victory over Pima, Arizona took the field once again on Thursday afternoon and played two five inning games against South Mountain and Central Arizona, winning both (16-0 against South Mountain, 13-0 Central Arizona) and combining to score 29 runs.
Arizona will continue its fall ball season with games against Phoenix College and Eastern Arizona on Friday starting at 4:30pm and 6:30pm (MST) respectively and games against Arizona Western and Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday also at 4:30 and 6:30.
All games will be at Hillenbrand Stadium.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)