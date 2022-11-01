While the Halloween spirit was in full force around Tucson; Arizona athletics put on an impressive display over the weekend with sports such as women's basketball opening its season with a blowout win and soccer winning both its matches. This week's addition of campus roundup takes a closer look at the Halloween weekend wins.

A second round NCAA tournament exit left a sour taste in the Wildcats' mouths as new-look Arizona played in its first exhibition game of the season ana walked a way with an 86-63 win over West Texas A&M on Thursday night.

In her first game as a Wildcat since transferring from Arizona State, guard/forward Jade Loville shined in her first game in the red and blue leading the team with 20 points and adding four rebounds to her stat line.

"I think she's great, she's what I expected," head coach Adia Barnes said on Loville's performance. "Doesn't surprise me everything she did but I did challenge her to go to the rim more so I think she did a phenomenal job of getting lay ups, Jade never gets lay ups. She didn't even get lay ups when she had 30 something points against us last time when she was at ASU. She takes pull up jumpers I think a couple of them even went in and out so she could have been 12-for-18. She was 10-for-18, it's a good amount of shots but it's also a good percentage so she's a shooter, she's got a beautiful jumper that she rises up on not a lot of women in the country have that. She's gonna take shots and she's gonna make shots and like I said, she's efficient, she's experienced, she plays hard and her defense is improving improving so I thought she had a good game."

Loville's big game sparked a chain reaction with the newcomers as freshmen Kailyn Gilbert and Paris Clark excelled off the bench dropping 10 and 11 points respectively and making up two of the four Wildcats to score double digit points in the game. Returning star Cate Reese scored 13 points in her return to action following offseason shoulder surgery.

"I think Cate was great, I think she was solid I mean she played the second most minutes," Barnes said on Reese. "I thought she was good, I thought some shots faded away a little bit got some double teams could have passed them out but, I thought everybody had a little bit of that. It looks like she never missed a beat. She doesn't look like she is out with injury. I think she played a really good game. She had two blocked shots, she had zero turnovers so in 24 minutes I think that is a solid game. She doesn't look like she came off injury so I'm proud of her."

Player of the game for Arizona goes to Loville for her impressive debut.