Another weekend gone and that means another weekend of action for the Wildcats. Football set the winning trend with both volleyball and soccer being unable to be taken down. Let's take a look at how both sports fared coming out of the week.

Volleyball

Arizona (10-1) increased its win streak, picking up its sixth-straight win after beating UTEP, Corpus Christi and CSUN. In set one against UTEP, the Cats got the 3-set-to-1 win (25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23) thanks to a dominant game by Sofia Maldonado Diaz, who led the team in kills (16), attacks (42), and points (20). Emery Herman and Zyonna Fellows also led the team in assists (30) and blocks (10.0) respectively. After splitting the first two sets, Arizona played two good follow up sets, winning them both. In its second match of the weekend against Corpus Christi, the Cats got the win in a dominant fashion sweeping the match three sets to none (25-22, 26-24, 25-11). Led once again by Maldonado Diaz in kills (10) and aces (3) the Cats dominated the entire game and led in every category over Corpus Christi only having less aces as a team.

After losing it's first set to CSUN (23-25) the Cats did not look back and dominated the rest of the game, winning the next three straight sets (25-16, 25-10, 25-21) to take the win and the weekend sweep. Led by Maldonado Diaz for the third time, the Cats only allowed CSUN to score 20 point one more time following it's first set loss. For the game, the Cats dominated not only in point scoring percentage (53.1%) but also side out percentage (63.9%).

Player of the weekend for volleyball goes to Sofia Maldonado Diaz for her display of dominance for the entirety of the weekend.

Soccer