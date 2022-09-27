The past week was just not the Wildcats' week across the board, with both Arizona soccer and volleyball following the trend of football and finishing the weekend winless. Let's take a look at what unfolded for both programs.

The Wildcats (10-3) kicked their weekend off with a 3-1 loss to rival Arizona State last Wednesday. Despite getting a 25-23 first set win, the Cats dropped the next two with ASU star Iman Isanovic leading the Sun Devils in points and kills to propel the sweep.

Notables for Arizona included Zyonna Fellows and Emery Herman, who were the top players of the match for the Wildcats.

In its second game of the week, Arizona struggled against Utah on Saturday evening, dropping all three sets (19-25, 24-26, 28-30) to the Utes. Despite the sweep, Arizona kept it close, forcing the final two sets to go into extra points until a win by two. Led by Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Fellows, Arizona kept tying it up in the final set with strong defense and forced the game to go 30 points.

The two losses on the week are the first losses for Arizona since Sept. 3 against North Carolina.

Player of the week for Arizona volleyball goes to Fellows for her toughness and tenacity despite two difficult losses.