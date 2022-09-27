Campus Roundup: Tough week for Wildcats' volleyball, soccer teams
The past week was just not the Wildcats' week across the board, with both Arizona soccer and volleyball following the trend of football and finishing the weekend winless. Let's take a look at what unfolded for both programs.
Volleyball
The Wildcats (10-3) kicked their weekend off with a 3-1 loss to rival Arizona State last Wednesday. Despite getting a 25-23 first set win, the Cats dropped the next two with ASU star Iman Isanovic leading the Sun Devils in points and kills to propel the sweep.
Notables for Arizona included Zyonna Fellows and Emery Herman, who were the top players of the match for the Wildcats.
In its second game of the week, Arizona struggled against Utah on Saturday evening, dropping all three sets (19-25, 24-26, 28-30) to the Utes. Despite the sweep, Arizona kept it close, forcing the final two sets to go into extra points until a win by two. Led by Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Fellows, Arizona kept tying it up in the final set with strong defense and forced the game to go 30 points.
The two losses on the week are the first losses for Arizona since Sept. 3 against North Carolina.
Player of the week for Arizona volleyball goes to Fellows for her toughness and tenacity despite two difficult losses.
Soccer
In Arizona's lone game of the week, the Cats (3-3-2, 0-1 Pac-12) faced a tough battle against Utah but ultimately fell, 2-1, after two straight goals in the 20th and 54th minute by the Utes.
Arizona hit the ground running with a 14th-minute Gianna Christiansen goal that gave the Wildcats the first lead. Despite strong defense, Utah scored the equalizing goal 6 minutes, 32 seconds later.
Staying even for the rest of the half, the Utes gained their first lead of the game in the 54th minute off a top corner goal by Maryn Granger.
Notables for the Cats were midfielder Sami Baytosh, who had the assist for the goal, and forward Nicole Dallin, who had three out of the seven shots for Arizona.
Player of the game for the Cats is Christensen for her goal that put the team on the board.
