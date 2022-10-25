While the Arizona football team enjoyed a bye week in preparation for homecoming, sports such as baseball and softball hit the field for fall scrimmages while soccer and volleyball continued the conference schedule in their respective seasons last week.
This week's Campus Roundup takes a look at how some of the sports around Arizona's campus fared over the last week of competition.
Soccer
The Wildcats (6-6-3, 3-4-1 Pac-12) began their week of competition with a trip to Seattle where they were able to get the job done, beating Washington 1-0.
In a tightly-contested match, Arizona was able to take the lead early with a 26th-minute goal by JordanHall, who came in as a reserve, with the assist coming from SamiBaytosh and MeganChalf. Goalie Hope Hisey had four saves in the game as UA won its second consecutive game.
Traveling east to Pullman, the Wildcats found themselves in a much more physical match against Washington State that ended with a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon.
Getting carded on four out of its six total fouls, Arizona allowed Washington State to take a 17 shots in the game but only four on goal.
Hisey's shutout of Washington State was her 20th career shutout, and that now has her tied for second-most in program history. Her performances on the road trip to Washington earned the senior her third Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week award of the season.
Also traveling up to Washington last week, the UA volleyball team didn't have the same success against the Huskies and Cougars as their counterparts on the soccer field. The Wildcats (12-9, 2-8 Pac-12) struggled away from the desert falling to both Washington and Washington State.
In Friday afternoon's match against Washington State, Arizona took a 2-1 match lead after winning the first and third sets but fell in the last two sets (25-16, 16-14) to drop the match.
Strong play from Emery Herman,Jaelyn Hodge and Kamaile Hiapo kept the Wildcats in the match but it was ultimately WSU's Laura Jansen that led the Cougars to a victory over Arizona. She finished the match with 27 kills and two aces.
Going to Seattle on Sunday, the Wildcats struggled to regain momentum getting swept by Washington and only scoring over 20 points in one set (16-25, 22-25, 15-15).
Leading the charge for the Wildcats against the Huskies were Hiapo, Hodge, Herman and Alayna Johnson.
Arizona is just 2-8 in conference play and has lost six of its last seven matches this season. The Wildcats will be back home at McKale Center to face the Oregon schools this week.
Preparations for 2023 are underway for Arizona coming off its trip to Oklahoma City and Women's College World Series, and the offseason work continued last week with the Wildcats' fall opener against Pima on Thursday that ended with a 25-0 win.
In her second season and with more experience being a head coach, Caitlin Lowe looks to build on last season's run in the postseason that ended with the program's 25th trip to the WCWS.
"I told a couple people that I don't think I knew what I wanted to say in that first team meeting until I lived through last year and I knew what was important to me and important to our staff and important to this team, so I just felt a whole new sense of what I wanted this culture and this team to look like," Lowe said. "So it felt great and it feels great to be on the field with these 17 women especially. They're a great group, and I think you can kind of see with all the laughter and everything that they get along great.
"So it's just a fun time of year and we're competing on the field every single day at practice."
With two games left before playing in the Arizona Fall Invitational, the Wildcats will get plenty of time to work out their issues before the regular season begins late in the winter.
The Wildcats' next two game are on October 27th against both South Mountain and Central Arizona. First pitch for Game 1 is at 4:30 p.m. (MST) while first pitch for Game 2 is at 6:30 p.m. (MST). Both games will be at Hillenbrand Stadium.