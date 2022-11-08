While soccer and volleyball finish up their seasons, women's basketball prepares for their regular season opener. This week's campus roundup takes a look at where Arizona athletics stand in their respective sports.

Women's basketball

In its final exhibition game, Arizona easily took care of business in McKale beating Cal State LA 104-46. In another stellar performance, guard Jade Loville led the charge with 26 points including four 3-point shots in only 21 minutes of action. Forward Cate Reese left the game with an injury in the first quarter after scoring two points. Transfers Esmery Martinez (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Lauren Fields (11 points, 4 rebounds) were the only other starters to have double-digit points. Guards Helena Pueyo (15 points, 7 assists) and Kailyn Gilbert (14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) provided a nice spark off the bench. Player of the game for the Wildcats goes to Loville for her second-straight dominant performance.

Volleyball

Heading down to Southern California, Arizona (13-12, 3-11 Pac-12) struggled to find success against UCLA and USC falling to the Bruins 3-1 and the Trojans 3-2. Falling in the first two sets, Arizona faced defeat heading into the third set but thanks to the strong efforts of Sofia Maldonado Diaz, the Wildcats were able to stay alive to force another set. However, a 4-0 scoring run by the Bruins to end the last set but the Wildcats back in the losing column in the Pac-12 and in a tough spot heading into the second game of the week. In a hard fought match against USC, Arizona had themselves a better match, playing five sets against the conference's third best team. After being up 2-sets-to-1, the strong performances of Maldonado Diaz, Emery Herman, Zyonna Fellows and Kamaile Hiapo was not enough with the Wildcats falling in the final two sets to lose the match 3-2. Player of the week for the Wildcats is Maldonado Diaz for her strong efforts despite not getting the results the team was hoping for.



Soccer

In what was the final game of the regular season, Arizona came up short in the Territorial Cup, losing to Arizona State 3-2 in Tempe. After giving up an early Sun Devils goal, the Wildcats evened things up thanks to an equalizer goal in the 42nd minute. Taking a 2-1 lead early in the second half after a score from Wildcat Nyota Katembo in the 47th minute, Arizona State scored two straight goals that would ultimately be the deciding factor in the match. The Wildcats were awarded on yellow card on eight fouls. Player of the game for the Wildcats is Katembo for putting the Wildcats ahead after the game being tied going into the second half.

Softball