Spring sports are finally here and that means the return of both Arizona baseball and softball with Chip Hale's team opening its season playing in the MLB Desert Invitational while Caitlin Lowe's team headed to Clearwater, Florida for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational. Here is how the teams fared in their opening weekends of action.

In what is a prove it season for the Wildcats following an elimination in regionals last spring, Arizona (3-1) made the trip to Scottsdale where it faced No. 2 Tennessee in the opening game of the weekend at Salt River Fields but were able to hang on for a 3-1 win.

With six strong innings from right-handed pitcher TJ Nichols, who also won Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, the Wildcats put the game away early after giving up a run to the Volunteers in the top of the first scoring runs in the first two innings with the second run coming from a home run by third baseman Tony Bullard.

Center fielder Mac Bingham also had himself a game contributing two RBIs to the win with other notables including left fielder Chase Davis, second baseman Garen Caulfield, first baseman Kiko Romero, catcher Tommy Splaine and right fielder Tyler Casagrande all getting a hit in the victory over the Vols.

After a momentous win over Tennessee, the Wildcats felt the hangover from the win struggling to find success against Fresno State, losing 5-0 to the Bulldogs at Sloan Park in Mesa.

Struggling in his first start of the season (6.0 innings pitched, seven hits, three walks, two Ks, three ER) right-handed pitcher Anthony "Tonko" Susac struggled to find command against the Bulldog batters. Left-handed pitcher Jackson Kent came in in relief and gave up two runs and five hits in three innings of work.

Offensively, the Wildcats could not get anything going despite generating six team hits and four walks but striking out eight times and leaving 10 runners on base.

Getting shutout the night before, Arizona returned to Salt River Fields where the team got back on track with a 7-1 victory over Michigan State.

Making his Arizona debut after three years at Pima, left-handed pitcher Bradon Zastrow threw 5.1 quality innings giving up only one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Coming out of the game with one out in the sixth, Netz contributed 1.2 shutout innings before right-handed pitcher Chris Barraza finished the game with two shutout innings.

Offensively, a four-hit day from Davis including hitting two home-runs and a double that contributed to his four RBIs was the difference maker in the win with Splaine, Romero and Casagrande also contributing with an RBI each.

Finishing off the weekend against UC San Diego on Monday back at Sloan Park, the Wildcats played its tighest contest of the weekend but ultimately prevailed thanks to a three-run home run by Bingham in the top of the ninth that turned out to be the deciding factor in the game. Catcher Cameron LaLiberte made his season debut and turned heads contributing three hits and another three RBIs to the victory.

On the mound, right-handed pitcher Aiden May made his starting debut (4 innings pitched, six hits, three runs, four Ks, BB) followed by two innings of one-run ball from Orloff and clean outings from right-handed pitchers George Arias Jr. and Casey Hintz before right-handed pitcher Trevor Long finished the game (2.0 innings, five hits, three earned runs) and got the win.

Arizona returns home for a series against West Virginia starting on February 24th with first pitch being at 6 p.m. (MST) at Hi Corbett Field.