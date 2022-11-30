Campus Roundup: Arizona women's basketball stays hot during San Diego trip
It was a busy weekend for Arizona athletics with football winning the Territorial Cup and men's basketball winning the Maui Invitational. However, those weren't the only sports in action this past week as the women's basketball team spent their Thanksgiving weekend in San Diego, which is the hometown of head coach Adia Barnes.
Plus, volleyball closed out their season with a split against Colorado and in-state rival ASU to complete the 30th season of head coach Dave Rubio.
Women's basketball
During the Thanksgiving weekend, Arizona (6-0) spent the holiday in San Diego playing in The Dana on Mission Bay Thanksgiving Classic where the Wildcats face Cal Baptist and San Diego.
The Wildcats swept the weekend an scored a combined 167 points on 43.6% shooting from the field. Arizona held its opponents to 38% shooting from the field and forcing 43 turnovers 47 points for Barnes' team.
The Wildcats won their first game against Cal Baptist 81-63, with Arizona outscoring Lancers 45-37 in the second half thanks to Arizona shooting 47% from the field and hitting four 3-point shots.
Leading the charger in the Wildcats' game against Cal Baptist was freshman guard Kailyn Gilbert, who scored a career-high 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting while connecting on four 3-point shots.
In the second game, the Wildcats outscored the Toreros 50-39 while shooting 50% from the field and knocking down five 3-pointers throughout the game. However, Arizona allowed San Diego to shooting 43% from the field for the game.
The second game of the weekend was all about senior guard Helena Pueyo, who dropped a career-high 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting while going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Plus, Pueyo stayed sharp on defense racking up for steals to get the the Wildcats out and running on fast break chances.
Although Pueyo's performance was high-level and a career best for her, I went with Gilbert for the player for the weekend for the Wildcats. Her performance earned her the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award.
Gilbert is now averaging 12 points on the season while shooting 50% from the field. Also, she is averaging 3.3 rebounds and 1,8 assists through the first six games of the season.
Volleyball
The Thanksgiving weekend was more of the same for Arizona (16-15, 6-14 Pac-12), who split the weekend with a loss to Colorado dropping the match 3-1 after winning the second set 26-24 tying things at one set each. But then, the Wildcats dropped the last two sets being outscored 50-39 to the stretch.
The second game was a different story for the Wildcats, who were able to walk away with the win over ASU in a 3-2 close game. Arizona won the last three sets after falling behind 2-0 to complete the comeback outscoring the Sun Devils 65-53 in Tempe to end the season.
Although the Wildcats didn't have the season they were hoping for with a postseason birth, the team showed signs of progress and received Pac-12 honors with Kamaile Hiapo, Jaelyn Hodge and Sofia Maldonado DIaz all earning honors by being named honorable mention All-Pac-12 players.
