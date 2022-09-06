With the Arizona Wildcats finishing another week of competition, lets take a look at the campus roundup with both soccer and volleyball having had eventful weekends.

In the first game out of two, the Wildcats (2-1-2) came out looking to build off of their early season success, facing off against Grand Canyon on September 1, in Phoenix.

A dead -even game through the first half, GCU broke it open in the 53rd minute goal with a goal by forward Gianna Gourley. Arizona was unable to come back and lost the match, 1-0. However, throughout the game Arizona was able to play effective defense and did not draw a single card or foul.

Game 2 for the Wildcats was a lot more challenging than they were hoping. After falling down 2-0 in the first half, Arizona was able to even the score thanks to a 72nd-minute goal by forward Jordan Hall with an assist from defender Jolie Maycumber and an equalizing penalty kick goal from midfielder Madison Goerlinger.

Player of the weekend for soccer goes to Goerlinger for her overall performance in both games.