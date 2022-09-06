Campus Roundup: Arizona volleyball improves to 4-1
With the Arizona Wildcats finishing another week of competition, lets take a look at the campus roundup with both soccer and volleyball having had eventful weekends.
Soccer
In the first game out of two, the Wildcats (2-1-2) came out looking to build off of their early season success, facing off against Grand Canyon on September 1, in Phoenix.
A dead -even game through the first half, GCU broke it open in the 53rd minute goal with a goal by forward Gianna Gourley. Arizona was unable to come back and lost the match, 1-0. However, throughout the game Arizona was able to play effective defense and did not draw a single card or foul.
Game 2 for the Wildcats was a lot more challenging than they were hoping. After falling down 2-0 in the first half, Arizona was able to even the score thanks to a 72nd-minute goal by forward Jordan Hall with an assist from defender Jolie Maycumber and an equalizing penalty kick goal from midfielder Madison Goerlinger.
Player of the weekend for soccer goes to Goerlinger for her overall performance in both games.
Volleyball
After an undefeated start to the season, the Wildcats (4-1) had themselves a split weekend as they looked to build off of their early success
In their first matchup against ACC opponent Wake Forest, Arizona got the 3-1 win thanks to the strong play by Jaelyn Hodge, who led the team with 19 kills. Arizona took three out of four games to secure their win.
Game 2 against North Carolina proved to be a bigger challenge for Arizona. Losing in five games (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 12-15) the Cats were forced to go the distance against a strong UNC squad, but despite the impactful performance of outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz, the Wildcats were unable to get the job done.
The player of the weekend for volleyball goes to Hodge, who's play helped the Wildcats get the win over Wake Forest.
That is all for this week's campus roundup. Join us next week for more updates on all things Arizona Athletics.
