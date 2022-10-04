Campus Roundup: Arizona Soccer goes 0-2; Volleyball splits the weekend
While the Arizona basketball held its annual red-blue game and the football team coming out victorious in its conference home opener, soccer and volleyball had another eventful weekend. Let's take a look at how the Wildcats fared in the first weekend of October competition.
Volleyball
In its second two games of the conference schedule, Arizona (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) traveled to Oregon and went 1-1 against the Oregon Schools, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 but getting swept the next match by the Ducks
.Led by Jaelyn Hodge and Emery Herman against the Beavers, Arizona made quick work in its first game of the weekend winning all the sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-22) and regaining momentum.
Game two did not go the way the Wildcats would have hoped. Facing an Oregon Ducks team that was 9-2 with three straight Pac-12 wins going into the match, the Wildcats failed to score 20 points in any of the sets (19-25, 18-25, 13-25). Oregon ended the match on a 3-0 scoring run.
Player of the week for volleyball goes to Herman for her leadership and performance during the road trip.
Soccer
The Wildcats kicked off its weekend by hosting Stanford where they fell 2-0 in a hard fought match.
Keeping the game tied at zero throughout the entirety of the first half with its strong defense, Arizona was unable to hold off a tough Stanford squad giving up two second half goals and allowing the Cardinal to take 16 second half shots while only managing to take seven the whole game.
Defender Angela Baron and midfielder Madison Goerlinger played all 90 minutes for the Cats.
In its second game of the week, Arizona welcomed Cal but unfortunately experienced deja vu from the previous match losing 1-0 in a tighter defensive game.
With each team only taking six shots all game, Arizona kept the game close until the last five minutes when the Golden Bears scored the only goal of the game in the 86th minute to secure the win.
Forwards Megan Chalf and Nicole Dallin accounted for five of the team's fouls with Baron being responsible for two of the teams shots.
Baron and Goerlinger are the players of the week for their toughness shown with both of them playing all 90 minutes in both matches.
