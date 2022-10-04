While the Arizona basketball held its annual red-blue game and the football team coming out victorious in its conference home opener, soccer and volleyball had another eventful weekend. Let's take a look at how the Wildcats fared in the first weekend of October competition.

Volleyball

In its second two games of the conference schedule, Arizona (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) traveled to Oregon and went 1-1 against the Oregon Schools, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 but getting swept the next match by the Ducks .Led by Jaelyn Hodge and Emery Herman against the Beavers, Arizona made quick work in its first game of the weekend winning all the sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-22) and regaining momentum. Game two did not go the way the Wildcats would have hoped. Facing an Oregon Ducks team that was 9-2 with three straight Pac-12 wins going into the match, the Wildcats failed to score 20 points in any of the sets (19-25, 18-25, 13-25). Oregon ended the match on a 3-0 scoring run. Player of the week for volleyball goes to Herman for her leadership and performance during the road trip.

Soccer