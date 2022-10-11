Another week of Arizona Wildcats athletics is in the books and both the volleyball and soccer teams joined football in having tough weekends. This week's addition of campus roundup breaks down how the rest of the Wildcats fall sports fared in the second week of October competition.

Arizona (4-6-2, 1-4 Pac-12) split its week with an upset win against No. 8 USC but a close loss to No. 1 UCLA. The Wildcats' win against the Trojans was the team's first conference win of the season.

In the USC game, the Trojans played the Wildcats close, keeping the game tied at zero through the first half and into the second. Forward Nicole Dallin scored a 68th minute goal off of a Megan Chalf assist gave them a 1-0 lead which ultimately was good enough to win the match.

Goalie Hope Hisey had five saves and did not allow a goal. The save of the match for Hisey was against a penalty kick that could've given USC the lead late in the match.

Game two against UCLA did not go in the Wildcats' favor. With the game tied at zero going into the last ten minutes of the game, the Bruins came down the field hard and with a goal by Sunshine Fontes were able to gain a 1-0 lead and ultimately secure the win. Arizona's defense received 15 fouls but did not get carded.

Player of the week for Arizona soccer goes to Hisey for not only winning Pac-12 goalie of the week but also only giving up one goal between the two matches played.