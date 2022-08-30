Here’s the first edition of GOAZCATS.com’s campus roundup keeping you up to date on all sporting events happening on Arizona’s campus over the weekend. This past weekend Wildcats’ soccer and volleyball teams were in action.

My player of the match for the Wildcats goes to Baytosh, who scored the team’s only goal while coming off the bench and being a major part of the team’s offense.

Goalie Hope Hisey had four saves for Arizona with Nebraska only managing to take five shots on goal all night.

With a 0-0 score through the start of the second half, a Cornhusker goal in the 61st minute broke the tie before an equalizing goal in the 72nd minute by Wildcat midfielder Sami Baytosh had Arizona tied at one.

In their lone contest of the weekend, the Wildcats drew 1-1 against Nebraska in Lincoln on Thursday night. The match was close throughout with both teams showing an excellent display of defense.

The Wildcats volleyball team kicked off their season on August 26 by hosting the Cactus Classic where they went 3-0 beating LIU, New Mexico State and Alabama State.

In Arizona’s first game against New Mexico St., the Cats went (25-14, 25-19, 25-19) sweeping the Aggies thanks in large part to Alayna Johnson, who led the team with eight kills and 10.5 points scored.

Other notables include Emery Herman, who had 23 assists and both Jaelyn Hodge and Puk Stubbe, both with over 20 total attacks.

The Wildcats’ game against LIU went no different, with Arizona going (25-16, 25-10, 25-18) again sweeping the match in dominant fashion.

With Hodge leading the way with 15 points and 13 kills, Arizona ended the game on a 3-0 scoring run. Sofia Maldonado Diaz propelled the scoring run with three-straight kills and also led the team in total attacks with 27. Other notables from the second game are Herman, who had 17 assists and three blocks and Kamaile Hiapo, who led the team with 12 digs.

The final game against Alabama St., Arizona (25-20, 25-8, 25-16) once again got the win without really making it a contest. Leading point scorer Maldonado Diaz dominated the game not only excelling offensively but also playing dominant defense leading the team in kills with 10.

Herman once again made a name for herself leading the team with 20 assists. Other notables for the final game include Zyonna Fellows, who had a team high five blocks and had the highest hitting percentage and Stubbe who had the most Arizona attacks.

The player of the weekend for volleyball goes to Herman for her dominant assisting which allowed the Wildcats to score as much as they did.



