California CB Maliki Crawford has strong connection with Arizona coaches

If there's one thing Maliki Crawford has learned since early in his recruitment it is that relationships matter. He has put a bigger emphasis on that part of the process this spring, and being able to take visits to various schools has helped him have a better understanding of what is going to be most important when it comes time to make a decision.

The three-star prospect from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California is wanted by numerous programs across the region, and he is getting closer to the next phase of the recruiting process.

Over the last few months he has learned some valuable information about the schools in pursuit that is helping him as he starts to plan out his official visit schedule.

“I'm a recruit now, but when I pick a school, I'm gonna be a player and a teammate,” he said. “So that's very important, as well as seeing how I vibe with the guys that are already in the building. And, also making sure that I'm picking the best spot that I can be developed the best.”