California CB Maliki Crawford has strong connection with Arizona coaches
If there's one thing Maliki Crawford has learned since early in his recruitment it is that relationships matter. He has put a bigger emphasis on that part of the process this spring, and being able to take visits to various schools has helped him have a better understanding of what is going to be most important when it comes time to make a decision.
The three-star prospect from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California is wanted by numerous programs across the region, and he is getting closer to the next phase of the recruiting process.
Over the last few months he has learned some valuable information about the schools in pursuit that is helping him as he starts to plan out his official visit schedule.
“I'm a recruit now, but when I pick a school, I'm gonna be a player and a teammate,” he said. “So that's very important, as well as seeing how I vibe with the guys that are already in the building. And, also making sure that I'm picking the best spot that I can be developed the best.”
Crawford committed to UCLA last summer but when the defensive staff went through changes he opted to back away from that pledge. He has not had any regrets about that move, and he has even continued to have a relationship with the Bruins' new coaches.
“Well, it's definitely been beneficial,” he said. “Me decommitting, it's more beneficial because now I'm able to literally just see everything. See all my options to make sure I'm making the right decision come signing day. That's the main goal is to be able to pick the right spot.”
Arizona jumped in early with an offer to the 6-foot-3 cornerback but the Wildcats also went through coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball. Interestingly enough, however, the two new defensive coaches at UA have a prior relationship with Crawford.
Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi were both at UCLA last season and played a role in recruiting Crawford. That has helped create a connection to the Wildcats this spring in addition to the relationship Crawford built with cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker.
