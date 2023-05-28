Saturday night Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch teased a new transfer addition for the Wildcats, and by Sunday afternoon that player went public with his decision. Cal Poly starting cornerback Dylan Wyatt will make the move from the FCS level back to the Power Five after announcing his commitment to UA on Sunday.

The senior from Oakland, California began his career at Illinois where he signed as a high school prospect from St. Mary's High School in the Bay Area as a member of the 2018 class.

Wyatt played in 10 games as a freshman, with most of his work coming on special teams, before a injuries derailed his development forcing him to miss both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He had knee surgery in the spring of 2019 but returned to action in 2021 at Cal Poly where he became a starter and top contributor in the secondary. In that season, Wyatt started 11 games and finished with 18 tackles (15 solo) to go with seven pass breakups and one interception.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback followed that up with 10 appearances in 2022 finishing with 24 tackles and five pass breakups, according to PFF. He received 64.7 by the company for his work during the 2022 season. He performed well in the tackling category receiving a grade of at least 73.5 in six different games and graded out with at least a 78.2 on four different occasions last year.

Wyatt is the fourth transfer addition of the spring for the Wildcats joining receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (Colorado), defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw (Michigan/Colorado) and defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto'a (Indiana).

The newest member of the group will have one season of remaining eligibility with the Wildcats.